March 23, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Central University of Kerala (CUK) is organising a national seminar on ‘Global South: Together for a shared future” on March 26 and 27.

The programme is being arranged in association with the ISDA Centre for International Studies.

Former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan will inaugurate the seminar. The inaugural session will be presided over by CUK Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.C. Baiju.

Former Head of the Department of Politics and International Studies, Pondicherry University, Mohanan B. Pillai; former rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Chintamani Mahapatra; Professor Arvind Kumar of JNU; and former Director-General of Indian Coast Guard Vice-Admiral (retd) M.P. Muralidharan are among those who will participate in the programme.