GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on Global South

March 23, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Central University of Kerala (CUK) is organising a national seminar on ‘Global South: Together for a shared future” on March 26 and 27.

The programme is being arranged in association with the ISDA Centre for International Studies.

Former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan will inaugurate the seminar. The inaugural session will be presided over by CUK Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.C. Baiju.

Former Head of the Department of Politics and International Studies, Pondicherry University, Mohanan B. Pillai; former rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Chintamani Mahapatra; Professor Arvind Kumar of JNU; and former Director-General of Indian Coast Guard Vice-Admiral (retd) M.P. Muralidharan are among those who will participate in the programme.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.