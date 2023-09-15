HamberMenu
Seminar on foot-and-mouth disease held

September 15, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government aims to eradicate foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the State by 2030, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has said.

The Minister was inaugurating a seminar on FMD organised jointly by the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Livestock Management Training Centre (LMTC) and the Karakulam panchayat under the aegis of the Central and State governments. Cooperation between farmers and Animal Husbandry officials is key to tackling FMD, she said.

The government’s initiative to extend the services of mobile veterinary units across the State is in its final stages, the Minister added. Karakulam grama panchayat president U. Lekha Rani presided. LMTC Principal Training officer Dr. Reni Joseph, SIAD Chief Disease Investigation officer Dr. Sheela Sali T. George spoke.

SIAD, Palode, is organising various programmes till September 17 as part of the National Foot and Mouth Disease Control Awareness Week observance.

