April 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in association with the Kerala Council for Historical Research is organising a two-day national seminar on ‘Food and nutrition security in the context of climate change’ at SKMJ Higher Secondary School here on Monday and Tuesday. Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj will inaugurate the programme at 10.30 a.m. on Monday. Experts will handle sessions on the topic.