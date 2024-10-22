GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seminar on financial literacy in Palakkad

Published - October 22, 2024 07:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Satya Sai Seva Samiti will conduct its 15th professional seminar on ‘financial literacy awareness’ at its Puthur office here on Sunday (October 27,2024). Financial analyst Ramesh Venugopal will lead the seminar from 10 a.m.

The seminar will discuss the importance of savings and deposits, social security projects, online frauds, the importance of nomination, CIBIL score, and ombudsman scheme of RBI. Mr. Venugopal was former district development manager of NABARD.

