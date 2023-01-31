Seminar on film writing held

January 31, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Urging that the criticism of a film should focus on explaining its faults and flaws instead of just pointing them out, filmmaker Sidharth Siva on Tuesday said that it was the film critics who help to grow a movie beyond what its creator envisioned. He was addressing a seminar on ‘Film Writing; Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’, organised by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Pampady and the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy. Film Maker Shankar Ramakrishnan was the chief guest while Anil Kumar Vadavathur, director of IIMC, presided over. Film critique Vijayakrishnan was felicitated on the occasion.