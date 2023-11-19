ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on ‘ethnoveterinary medicine’ at Global Ayurveda Fest

November 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar on ‘Ethnoveterinary Medicine’ or ‘Mrigayurveda’ will be conducted at the Global Ayurveda Fest at the at Greenfield International Stadium, Kariavattom, on December 4. Twelve experts will present papers on the subject based on studies of ethnoveterinary medicine. This is based on the concept that Ayurveda is not confined to humans but extends its principles to animals and plants.

Antibiotics used in veterinary care find their way into human consumption through products such as milk, eggs, and meat. This continuous exposure leads to antimicrobial resistance, making it difficult for the body to combat infections effectively.

The seminar aims to address this issue by shedding light on ethnoveterinary practices, rooted in Mrigayurveda. These practices, based on traditional medicinal plants, can play a pivotal role in veterinary healthcare, reducing the reliance on chemical drugs.

