Seminar on ‘ethnoveterinary medicine’ at Global Ayurveda Fest

November 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A seminar on ‘Ethnoveterinary Medicine’ or ‘Mrigayurveda’ will be conducted at the Global Ayurveda Fest at the at Greenfield International Stadium, Kariavattom, on December 4. Twelve experts will present papers on the subject based on studies of ethnoveterinary medicine. This is based on the concept that Ayurveda is not confined to humans but extends its principles to animals and plants.

Antibiotics used in veterinary care find their way into human consumption through products such as milk, eggs, and meat. This continuous exposure leads to antimicrobial resistance, making it difficult for the body to combat infections effectively.

The seminar aims to address this issue by shedding light on ethnoveterinary practices, rooted in Mrigayurveda. These practices, based on traditional medicinal plants, can play a pivotal role in veterinary healthcare, reducing the reliance on chemical drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.