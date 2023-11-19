HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on ‘ethnoveterinary medicine’ at Global Ayurveda Fest

November 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar on ‘Ethnoveterinary Medicine’ or ‘Mrigayurveda’ will be conducted at the Global Ayurveda Fest at the at Greenfield International Stadium, Kariavattom, on December 4. Twelve experts will present papers on the subject based on studies of ethnoveterinary medicine. This is based on the concept that Ayurveda is not confined to humans but extends its principles to animals and plants.

Antibiotics used in veterinary care find their way into human consumption through products such as milk, eggs, and meat. This continuous exposure leads to antimicrobial resistance, making it difficult for the body to combat infections effectively.

The seminar aims to address this issue by shedding light on ethnoveterinary practices, rooted in Mrigayurveda. These practices, based on traditional medicinal plants, can play a pivotal role in veterinary healthcare, reducing the reliance on chemical drugs.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.