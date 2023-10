October 28, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Society for Protection of Environment Kerala (SPEK) will organise a seminar on the challenges being faced by the State in protecting its environment, at Chavara auditorium on Monday. The programme is part of paying tribute to late environmentalist A. Achyuthan. E.J. James, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Karunya University, will deliver the keynote address. A quiz competition on nature and environment will also be organised for students on the occasion, said a press release.