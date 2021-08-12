Kerala

Seminar on ‘dowry vigilant society’ conducted

Awareness against dowry should start from the family, said Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal on Thursday. She was inaugurating a seminar on ‘dowry vigilant society’ organised by the Commission and the Kudumbashree District Mission.

Recent events proved that despite the public perception of dowry, it continued in society. It was the need of society to provide psychological support to women, she said. W

Women should rise up so that they could survive in the face of adversity and make decisions in crises.

Kudumbashree District Mission coordinator T.T. Surendran presided over the function. Author C.P. Shuba, Kudumbashree ADMC Prakashan Palai, and Kudumbasree Gender District Programme Manager Aarthi spoke on the occasion.


