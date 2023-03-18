ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on Domestic Violence Act tomorrow

March 18, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission will organise a seminar on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, here on Monday. The commission is organising the seminar with the aim of implementing the Act more effectively.

Women’s commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will inaugurate the seminar, to be held at PWD Rest House hall, Thycaud. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.

The domestic violence Act came into effect on October 26, 2006. Seventeen years later, women in the State continue to face domestic violence. Women protection officers from all 14 districts and service providers will attend the seminar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Director General of Police Alexander Jacob and public prosecutor Geena Kumari T. will present the topic ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005: possibilities and limitations.’

Commission members Indira Raveendran, Elizabeth Mammen Mathai, Kunhaysha P., and V.R. Mahilamony will be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US