Seminar on Domestic Violence Act tomorrow

March 18, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Women’s Commission will organise a seminar on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, here on Monday. The commission is organising the seminar with the aim of implementing the Act more effectively.

Women’s commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will inaugurate the seminar, to be held at PWD Rest House hall, Thycaud. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.

The domestic violence Act came into effect on October 26, 2006. Seventeen years later, women in the State continue to face domestic violence. Women protection officers from all 14 districts and service providers will attend the seminar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Director General of Police Alexander Jacob and public prosecutor Geena Kumari T. will present the topic ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005: possibilities and limitations.’

Commission members Indira Raveendran, Elizabeth Mammen Mathai, Kunhaysha P., and V.R. Mahilamony will be present.