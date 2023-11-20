ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on democracy held at Christian College, Chengannur

November 20, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The seminar was organised by the Departments of Political Science, History, Economics and English at Christian College in association with the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

A national seminar on ‘Democracy in transition- current contestations of media and democracy’ was held at Christian College, Chengannur recently.

The keynote address was delivered by Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu. Speaking on the topic ‘Rise of global populism and decline of democracy’, Mr. Johny deliberated on the idea of global populism as an expression of public anger against the establishment. He presented a historical perspective of the far-right global populist wave in the most notable democracies in the world- the U.S., the U.K. and India- and its tendencies to subvert democratic institutions.

A session on ‘Mythology, cinema and democracy: some critical encounters’ was led by noted film critic Blais Johnny. Anitta Shaji, assistant professor, Department of Malayalam, St George’s College, Aruvithura led another session titled “Ask her to move back…television, media and gender discrimination’. It was followed by a talk on the topic ‘Capital accumulation in media industry and hegemony of homogenised news in Indian democracy’ by Shibu M.P., assistant professor, Department of Political Science, NSS College, Pandalam.

