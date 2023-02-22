ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on contemporary literature to be held in Kollam

February 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Hindi, Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam, in association with the Higher Education Council, Department of Hindi, Kariavattom Campus, and college Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), is organising a two-day national seminar ‘Contemporary Literature in Comparative Perspective’. N.K.Premchandran, MP, will inaugurate the seminar on February 24 and Vijay Bahadur Singh, writer and critic, is the resource person. Faculty members, research scholars and students will participate in the seminar that concludes on February 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US