Seminar on contemporary literature to be held in Kollam

February 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Hindi, Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam, in association with the Higher Education Council, Department of Hindi, Kariavattom Campus, and college Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), is organising a two-day national seminar ‘Contemporary Literature in Comparative Perspective’. N.K.Premchandran, MP, will inaugurate the seminar on February 24 and Vijay Bahadur Singh, writer and critic, is the resource person. Faculty members, research scholars and students will participate in the seminar that concludes on February 25.

