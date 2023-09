September 09, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As part of a State-wide endeavour to raise awareness on various contemporary issues, the Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham will organise a seminar at the Press Club hall at 3 p.m. on Sunday. T.S. Shyam Kumar will speak on Myth and Politics, while A. Biju Kumar will speak on Climate change, Development and Carbon Neutral Society and Mohan Roy on Brain, Belief and Science.

