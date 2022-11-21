Seminar on Constituent Assembly debates on November 25, 26

November 21, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair of the Department of Law in Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram, will organise a two-day seminar on Constituent Assembly debates on November 25 and 26. The programme is meant to commemorate the Constitution Day that is being observed in the country on November 26. Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal will inaugurate the seminar. Thiruvananthapuram Government Law College Principal R. Biju Kumar will also speak on the occasion. Kerala High Court Judge A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar will deliver the valedictory address on November 26. University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar will preside over the valedictory session.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US