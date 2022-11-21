  1. EPaper
Seminar on Constituent Assembly debates on November 25, 26

November 21, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair of the Department of Law in Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram, will organise a two-day seminar on Constituent Assembly debates on November 25 and 26. The programme is meant to commemorate the Constitution Day that is being observed in the country on November 26. Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal will inaugurate the seminar. Thiruvananthapuram Government Law College Principal R. Biju Kumar will also speak on the occasion. Kerala High Court Judge A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar will deliver the valedictory address on November 26. University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar will preside over the valedictory session.

