GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Seminar on climate smart agriculture to be held

Published - June 12, 2024 05:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Regional Station, Kayamkulam, will organise a two-day national seminar on ‘climate smart agriculture for sustainable soil and plant health in plantation crops’ at Hotel Royale Regency, Oachira,on June 13 and 14.

It will be inaugurated by Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman V.K. Ramachandran at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Around 110 delegates representing ICAR institutes, research institutes under commodity boards, and agricultural universities from across the country will attend the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.