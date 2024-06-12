Seminar on climate smart agriculture to be held

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Regional Station, Kayamkulam, will organise a two-day national seminar on ‘climate smart agriculture for sustainable soil and plant health in plantation crops’ at Hotel Royale Regency, Oachira,on June 13 and 14.

It will be inaugurated by Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman V.K. Ramachandran at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Around 110 delegates representing ICAR institutes, research institutes under commodity boards, and agricultural universities from across the country will attend the event.