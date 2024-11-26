Need for developing localised rainfall data put forth at seminar on climate change in Idukki

Accessing localised rainfall data, the Cardamom Planters Federation, an association of farmers in the district, will collaborate with the Idukki district administration to share rainfall data and prevent landslide-related casualties in the hilly region. A seminar on climate change, extremely heavy rainfall, and mudslides was held at Nedumkandam Lions Hall here on Tuesday to discuss the sharing of rain data. The event was jointly organised by the Swaruma Charitable Society, a local NGO, with the Cardamom Planters Federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) expert member Joy Elamon said that the emergence of a localised rainfall monitoring system will enable the region to assess the local trend in rainfall patterns. “The system will help analyse vulnerable areas in Idukki and issue warnings. In addition, farmers will be able to get details of the rainfall trend and take precautions,” said Dr. Elamon.

“Extremely heavy rainfall is seen in remote areas, and access to such rainfall data will help to issue timely warnings. Climate change is a reality, and we need to accept it. The local bodies can jointly work with the project,” said Dr. Elamon.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) hazard analyst Rajeev T.R. noted that the DDMA has already established a WhatsApp group for daily rain updates. “The DDMA is closely monitoring the rain data and issuing alerts. The localised rain data will help to issue timely warnings,” he said.

Idukki Rain Citizen Monitoring Project coordinator Zachariah Njavallil said that they have distributed nearly 100 rain gauges in various parts of the district. “We will be ready to work with the district administration aiming to avoid casualties,” he said.

In the seminar, Dr. Joy Elamon; Dr. Ajil Kottayil, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cusat; C.K. Vishnudas, director of the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Wayanad; and Aby Immanuel, coordinator at the Meenachil River and Rain Monitoring Network lead the sessions.

Dr. Elamon said that the India Meteorological Department will set up 100 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across Kerala and 12 in Idukki. “Out of 12, eight AWS have already been set up in various parts of Idukki.”

District panchayat president K.T. Binu inaugurated the seminar. Chairman of the Cardamom Planters Federation Stany Pothen and Idukki ADM Shyju P. Jacob, among others, attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.