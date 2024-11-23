A seminar on climate change, extremely heavy rainfall, and mudslides will be held at Nedumkandam Lions Hall here on Tuesday (November 26). The event is being jointly organised by Swaruma Charitable Society, a local NGO, and the Cardamom Planters Federation. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the seminar at 10 a.m. Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani will preside.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) expert member Dr. Joy Elamon, Scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cusat Dr. Ajil Kottayil, Director of the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Wayanad, C.K. Vishnudas, Meenachil River, and Rain Monitoring Network Co-ordinator Aby Immanuel will lead the sessions in the seminar. District Panchayat President K.T. Binu, ADM Shyju P. Jacob, Idukki Rain Citizen Monitoring Project Coordinator Zachariah Njavallil, and Chairman of the Cardamom Planters Federation Stany Pothen, among others, will attend the seminar.

According to organisers, the seminar will be conducted as part of the initiative by the Cardamom Planters Federation, an association of farmers in the district, which will collaborate with the Idukki district administration to share rainfall data and prevent landslide-related casualties in the hilly region. According to the Federation leaders, they will work alongside the Swaruma Charitable Society to distribute 100 rain gauges to farmers, enabling the collection of localised rain data.

