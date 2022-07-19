Kerala

Not yet time for BRICS nations to make a headway: former diplomat

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram July 19, 2022 23:43 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 23:45 IST

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries will have to wait some more time to make creative interventions in a changed world order, former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan has said.

He was addressing a seminar at Russian House here in the wake of the 14th BRICS Summit.

Mr. Sreenivisan said the trade between BRICS countries intended to be carried out in their own currency could incense other countries. Though there were some differences of opinion between the member countries, BRICS could become a platform for economic development.

Oleg Osipov, head of culture department of the Russian Embassy in India, who delivered the keynote address said BRICS did not intend to threaten the security of other nations or question the sovereignty of the member countries. Many countries were willing to become members of this grouping of major emerging economies, he said.

Russian House Director Ratheesh C. Nair presided over the seminar.

