Seminar on artificial intelligence in education

A three-day online international seminar on ‘Artificial intelligence in education’ will begin on Monday.

Being organised by the State Institute of Educational Technology, in association with the Department of Education of the University of Kerala, the webinar will discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) may have an impact on curriculum design, individualisation of learning, and assessment. The webinar will also discuss the ethical, technical, and pedagogical challenges against the backdrop of education in a digital world.

Central Institute of Educational Technology Joint Director Amarendra P. Behara will inaugurate the webinar. SIET Director B. Aburaj will preside over the function,

Jintavee Khlisang, Professor in the Department of Educational Technology and Communication, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, will speak on ‘Hybrid models of teaching and learning process,’ while Kaushal Kumar Bhagat, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, will talk about augmented reality.

Researchers will present papers on how artificial intelligence can be used in education.

Those who register on the SIET Kerala website will be sent a link for taking part in the webinar, Mr. Aburaj said in a statement issued here today.

