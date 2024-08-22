ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on Arogya Keralam

Published - August 22, 2024 07:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the lead up to the fifth study congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), scheduled to take place next year in Thiruvananthapuram, AKG Study and Research Centre and TK Pathana Kendram, Kottayam, are hosting a seminar on ‘Arogya Keralam’ here on Sunday and Monday (August 25 and 26).

The seminar will feature over 200 doctors, health workers, and public representatives participating in various sessions. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the event at CMS College, with Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, AKG Study and Research Centre chairperson S. Ramachandran Pillai, and others also in attendance.

Following the inaugural session, public lectures, and discussions will take place, with additional seminars on various health topics to be held across ten parallel venues in the afternoon.

Over 150 papers will be presented across 30 sessions, all of which will be open to public discussion. The insights gathered during these discussions will be compiled during the closing session and will form the basis for deliberations on the health sector at the Fifth International Kerala Studies Congress.

