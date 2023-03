March 07, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam, and the Livestock Management Training Centre (LMTC), Kottiyam, jointly organised a seminar on ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’ recently. Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the seminar and college Principal R. Sunilkumar presided over the function. Training centre assistant director D. Shine Kumar, R. Geetharani, Arya Sulochanan, S. Sekharan, Devipriya, and Sona G. Krishnan, spoke on the occasion.