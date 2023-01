January 24, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip has stressed the need for establishing better research facilities to regain the lost agricultural traditions of the State. She was inaugurating a two-day seminar on agriculture organised by the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as part of the ongoing Calicut Flower Show at Marine Ground near Kozhikode beach on Tuesday. Around 250 farmers attending the seminar.