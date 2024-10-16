Seminar on 16th Finance Commission to be held in the capital

The Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) and the Kerala Economic Association (KEA) are organising a seminar, ‘16th Finance Commission and Indian States: A Kerala Perspective,’ on the GIFT campus on Friday.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the seminar at 10 a.m. Noted economist M.A. Oommen will chair the inaugural session and former Cabinet secretary K.M. Chandrashekhar will deliver the keynote address, GIFT director K.J. Joseph said on Wednesday.

M. Govinda Rao, member, 14th Finance Commission will make a special address on the occasion.

The seminar will be based on a report prepared by GIFT and the session will be chaired by K.N. Harilal, Chairman, Kerala Finance Commission, and president, KEA.

Prominent economists from various institutions including different colleges in Kerala will present their views on evolving fiscal federal relations in the country and the role of the 16th Finance Commission in safeguarding the interest of States.

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will be the chief guest at the valedictory function. Prof Govinda Rao and R. Mohan, honorary professor, GIFT, will address the session.

