Seminar offers financial management tips to transgenders

Event also exposes police ignorance of transgender issues

A seminar on financial inclusion of transgenders organised exclusively for the transgender community of Palakkad district at Mercy College here on Thursday turned out to be a forum where the ignorance of the police in handling third gender issues got exposed.

“We can understand the ignorance and insensitivity of ordinary people. But you should not be like them. You are the ones we turn to for justice. Your ignorance cannot be condoned,” said Anupama C. in response to Palakkad Town South police Station House Officer (SHO) T. Shiju Abraham’s comment that most of the police personnel were ignorant about transgender issues and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019.

The participants demanded that a separate register be kept for transgender cases, like the way separate registers are kept for women and senior citizens in police stations.

Mr. Abraham agreed that the police personnel in his station would be educated about transgender issues.

“Why can’t we think about appointing a liaison officer in police stations to handle transgender cases?” asked financial expert and former chief general manager of NABARD J.G. Menon, who moderated the seminar.

The day-long seminar titled Pratheeksha organised jointly by the ESAF Small Finance Bank and Mercy College opened new vistas for the participants in household budgeting, legal awareness, and grievance redressal. “Even when we could leave a spark of awareness in the police, we learned some precious lessons in banking and financial saving,” said C. Sinu.

First-time experience

B. Niyasha said the sessions provided a unique and first-time experience for them. “We never used to save a rupee because of our poor income. Financial experts taught us the methods of making a saving,” said Niyasha.

Sandhya Suresh, chief manager of sustainable banking at ESAF Small Finance Bank, welcomed the gathering. She led a session on safe digital banking. “This was our first attempt towards financial inclusion of the transgender community. We will replicate it in other districts,” said Ms. Suresh.

Social Justice department representative Shenola Clement inaugurated the seminar. Shyni E.T. from the women cell of Mercy College and Sr. Reni, coordinator of Jai Christo Social Trust, spoke.

Ramesh Venugopal spoke on different bank schemes and loans; S.M. Unnikrishnan spoke on legal support system; Venu Menon spoke on consumer redressal forum; and Ms. Clement spoke on government schemes for transgender persons.