Seminar held on women’s day

March 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

Legal awareness is essential to end discrimination, said former Minister J. Mercykutty Amma here on Wednesday. She was inaugurating a seminar organised by the Kollam Press Club in connection with International Women’s Day. Sub-Judge and Kollam District Legal Services Authority secretary Anju Meera Birla and special public prosecutor G. Mohanraj led the session. ACP A.Pradeep Kumar, Press Club vice-president Sreelatha Hari and Irene Elsa Jacob, reporter, Malayala Manorama, spoke. Students from Sree Narayana College, Sree Narayana College for Women and Sree Narayana Guru College of Legal Studies participated in the interactive session that followed. ADVERTISEMENT

