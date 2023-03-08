ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar held on women’s day

March 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Legal awareness is essential to end discrimination, said former Minister J. Mercykutty Amma here on Wednesday. She was inaugurating a seminar organised by the Kollam Press Club in connection with International Women’s Day. Sub-Judge and Kollam District Legal Services Authority secretary Anju Meera Birla and special public prosecutor G. Mohanraj led the session. ACP A.Pradeep Kumar, Press Club vice-president Sreelatha Hari and Irene Elsa Jacob, reporter, Malayala Manorama, spoke. Students from Sree Narayana College, Sree Narayana College for Women and Sree Narayana Guru College of Legal Studies participated in the interactive session that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US