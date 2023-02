February 27, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Statistical Office (NSO) organised a seminar on the role of NSO in India’s development and planning at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, on Monday. Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj opened the sessions. The seminar was held in association with the Department of Statistics as part of the attempts to explain the activities of NSO. F. Mohammed Yasir, Director and regional Head of NSO, Kozhikode, was also present among others at the event.