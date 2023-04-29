ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar held  on national Education Policy 2020

April 29, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Council of Retired College Principals and Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Sree Narayana College of Technology, Kollam, jointly organised a one day seminar on National Education Policy 2020 on Saturday. N.K. Premachandran, MP, inaugurated the seminar and council president K.P. Balachandran presided over the function. Senior retired principals Dr. C.K.G. Nair, Dr. T.V. Raju, Prof. K. Sasikumar, Prof. S. Sulabha, Prof. K.G. Padmanabhan Nair, and Prof. E. John Mathew also spoke on the occasion.

