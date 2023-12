December 09, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A seminar on the Constitutional rights and privileges of women organised by the Kerala Women’s Commission in association with the Champakulam grama panchayat was held at Champakulam in Kuttanad on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Kerala Women’s Commission member V.R. Mahilamony. Champakulam grama panchayat president T.G. Jalajakumari presided.