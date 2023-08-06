Seminar held as part of World Breastfeeding Week observance

August 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A district-level seminar to promote the message of ‘Let us join hands to implement the Maternity Benefit Act in workplaces’ was held by the Women and Child Development department and the district ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) programme office as part of the World Breastfeeding Week observance at the Collectorate conference hall on Saturday.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the seminar. District Collector Geromic George was the chief guest. District panchayat Welfare standing committee chairperson Vilappil Radhakrishnan presided. District programme officer Kavitha Rani Ranjith spoke.

Classes were held on various subjects related to breastfeeding. These included a class on importance of gender equality in breastfeeding, breastfeeding and laws, importance of breastfeeding, anaemia prevention in breastfeeding, and importance of millets in breastfeeding. An exhibition of nutritious food, poster exhibition, and video presentation were also held.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.