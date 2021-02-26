Seminar for newly elected representatives

KALPETTA

26 February 2021 00:55 IST

“Sustainable Development Objectives-2020”, a seminar organised by the Wayanad District Panchayat in association with the Information and Public Relations Department and KILA, for the newly elected members of the three-tier local administrative bodies, will be held at the Trainers Training Centre of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation at Puthurvayal here on Saturday.

C.K. Saseendran, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar will preside over the function.

Advertising

Advertising