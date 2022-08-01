Seminar, essay contest on monsoon in Kerala

A seminar and an essay competition on the ‘role of monsoon in the evolution of Kerala culture’ will be organised for college and university students as part of the Vayali Mazholsavam (rain festival) to be held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha on August 6.

The Nila Campus at Cheruthuruthy will host the seminar being organised by the Vayali in association with Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University, and the Centre for Intangible Heritage Studies at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

The seminar will be open for only those who register their names in advance, said Vinod M. Nambiar of the Vayali. Students have to register themselves by emailing details of their name, college and stream of study to mazhaseminar@gmail.com by Wednesday (August 3).

“We will be discussing a variety of factors related to rain, particularly monsoon. Ethnic knowledge, customs, festivals and rituals connected to rain will be discussed,” said Mr. Nambiar.

The essay competition for college and university students will be in Malayalam. The abstracts in 200 words should be sent to the Vayali by August 5. Selected abstracts will be announced on August 15. The complete essays should be presented on August 31.

For details, students can contact Mr. Nambiar at 9446938770.