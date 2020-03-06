Seminar discusses media’s challenges

Thrissur

06 March 2020 23:27 IST

A seminar on ‘Challenges and scope of media’ has called upon mediapersons to be careful about being used as tools for spreading communalism.

If mediapersons fail to resist fake news and half truths, they will become tools in the hands of communal forces, said journalist Pramod Raman. He was speaking at a seminar organised by the Information and Public Relations Department in association with Thrissur Press Club here on Friday.

“Journalists should become seekers of truth. Hiding truth will hit the credibility of the media. People want to hear credible news. Apathy towards issues will lead to cliched news. We should desist from following a particular framework,” he said. Truth get distorted in the attempt to create fake news. In the post-truth era, public get confused with the credibility of news, Kerala Sahitya Akademi secretary K.P. Mohanan said. Corporate forces have been controlling the media, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Prizes distributed

Prizes for winners of various competitions organised by the district information office in connection with the Gandhi Jayanti Week celebrations were distributed at the function. Thrissur Press Club president K. Prabhat presided. Press Club secretary M.V. Vineetha, district information officer Sethuraj, and journalist A.S. Shruthy spoke.