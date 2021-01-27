Seminar calls for inclusion of poet Vanavil K. Ravi’s works in syllabi

PALAKKAD

27 January 2021 22:24 IST

Online seminar passes resolution seeking Nobel prize for Tamil-English poet

A seminar on the literary works of Tamil-English poet Vanavil K. Ravi has appealed to the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to prescribe his works in the academic syllabi.

The online seminar, in which several scholars from across the world took part, also passed a resolution seeking Nobel recognition for the poet. The Tamil Cultural Research Centre, Palakkad, organised the seminar. K.A. Rajaram, who supervised the seminar, said that Vanavil K. Ravi’s stature was so high that he deserved nothing less than the highest literary prize in the world.

Former IAS officer B.S. Raghavan, Alagappa University Vice Chancellor N. Rajendran, former Vice Chancellor of Tamil University E. Sundaramoorthy, A. Shanmughadas from Jaffna University, Sri Lanka, Rathina Vengadesan from Singapore, former MP, L.Ganesan, writer Sivashankari, Va. Ve. Su., A. Vasudevan, K. Sabath Kumar, Kavimamani Illandhai Ramasamy from Chicago, Isaikavi Ramanan, and S. Krishnaswamy were among those who spoke. Several research papers in Tamil and English were presented at the seminar.