GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Semi-cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at Mahendragiri to boost ISRO’s efforts to develop semi-cryogenic engines in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the facility to the nation during a visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27

February 26, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tiki Rajwi

The new Semi-cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility (SIET) at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, is a major boost to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) plans for a reliable, home-grown semi-cryogenic engine for its launch vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the facility to the nation during a visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 (Tuesday).

ISRO has been working on semi-cryogenic capabilities for some years now. The Semi-Cryogenic Propulsion System project envisions the design and development of a 2,000 kN semi-cryogenic engine (SCE-2000) which will power the SC-120 rocket stage. In July 2023, the first hot test on an intermediate configuration of the semi-cryo engine was held at Mehendragiri.

Cryogenic engines, such as the one on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), use a propellant combination of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. The semi-cryo system, on the other hand, uses refined kerosene (a rocket-grade version named ISROSENE by ISRO) and liquid oxygen. It is designed to provide heavy-lift capability to future space transportation systems like the New Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).

The SIET is capable of testing the SCE-2000 engine, various subsystems and the SC-120 rocket stage. Since the facility has twin test bays, both engine and stage development can be carried out parallelly, according to ISRO.

Latest safety systems

Standing 51 metres tall, the test structure is equipped to perform hot tests on semi-cryogenic engines and stages for 375 seconds. Fitted with the latest safety systems, it is also designed to withstand heavy thrust and vibrations during tests.

The IPRC Mahendragiri (formerly Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Mahendragiri) is located in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It serves as the chief test hub for ISRO’s liquid propulsion systems.

Related Topics

Kerala / space programme / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.