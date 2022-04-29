Semester exams may put law students’ internship plans in peril

Calicut varsity had scheduled exams in May without prior announcement, says Senate member

The schedule of semester exams for law students in the University of Calicut is likely to put their internship plans in peril.

According to sources, the second semester exams for the three-year LLB course and the third semester exams for the five-year LLB course are expected to begin on May 9. Annual internship is a major exercise for law students, and they normally go for it in April and May after sending letters to various institutions.

K.V. Arun, Senate member, said the university had decided to hold the semester exams in May this year without any prior announcement. Many students had applied for internship in these summer months, and some had already joined it.

Mr. Arun said there were students who had got a chance for internship at the Supreme Court. Because of the exam schedule, those who have started it will not be able to complete the mandatory 28-day period. Those who are planning to start it in May too cannot join it. There are 10 affiliated law colleges, including those in the self-financing sector, in Calicut University.

Mr. Arun has written to M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor, urging him to reschedule the dates.

Meanwhile, D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, told The Hindu that a few students had approached the university authorities, highlighting their concerns. “Exams for law students are getting lagged, and they are scheduled for May in a bid to streamline the system. In view of concerns expressed by students, we will discuss the issue. A decision will be taken in the next few days,” he said.