Selfless service by volunteers of civil groups in relief operations in landslide-hit Wayanad

Hundreds of volunteers of feeder organisations of political parties, charity institutions, religious, social and cultural organisations across the State have set a sublime model in rescue and relief operations at the landslide-devastated Chooral Mala area in Wayanad district.

They have joined hands with the State and Central forces for the past fortnight in retrieving mangled bodies and limbs, shifting those bodies to hospitals for autopsy after cleaning them, transporting the identified bodies to their kin in their ambulances, and cremating the mortal remains of the unidentified in a public graveyard of the Harrisons Malayalam Plantations at Puthu Mala after a DNA test.

Once, the Lord Siva temple was the landmark of the Chooral Mala town. Kalyan Kumar, the priest of the temple went missing in the calamity on July 31 while he was sleeping in the temple complex. There were no signs of the temple now, except a heap of debris and its projecting foundation stones.

His body was retrieved on the third day of the rescue operation. The body was taken in an ambulance to his house at Ayyankolly in Tamil Nadu after performing the autopsy at the community health centre at Meppadi. The body was accompanied by two unknown persons to the priest, Noushad and Nissar from Koduvally in Kozhikode district. They returned to the hospital to carry the next body after attending the funeral rites of the priest. Apart from Rescue operations, they were also at the forefront of relief operations for the survivors.

Recurring phone calls from Shukur Ali’s friend Shameer at Chooral Mala around 1.30 a. m on July 31 awoke Mr.Ali from his sound sleep. Mr.Ali is the district captain of a rescue team of a youth organisation in the district. Mr. Ali said frantically that his family had gone missing in a landslide in the Punnapuzha River, a tributary of the Chaliyar River.

“When we arrived at Chooral Mala around 2.30 a.m we realised that the entire village was devastated in the landslide since many shops in the small town were flooded with slush, huge trunks of trees, boulders and debris of houses. When we reached Shameer’s house on the fringes of the Mepoadi forest after breaking the electric fencing cables, as many as 50 people were awaiting rescue in his orchard. We also saw in the headlights that as many as seven persons were stuck in the slush. All of them were rescued and shifted to a safe place in the night itself. At dawn the scene became gruesome as many bodies were retrieved from the slushy river with a foul smell, Mr. Shukur said.

“Our volunteers have been engaging in different rescue and relief operations including retrieving human bodies, shifting them to ambulances, disbursing food to officials and volunteers, and cremating decomposed bodies and body parts after the autopsy,” he said..

Volunteers have been engaged in supplying food, cleaning the surroundings of the three villages and cremation of the unidentified bodies

“As the authorities mainly focussed the rescue operations in Chaliyar River in Malappuram district on Monday, we fed the domestic animals including dog, cat and cattle, who lost their masters,” a volunteer said.

Rajeesh, a plumber at Vythiri in the district reached the Punchiri Mattom site on the third day as a member of the youth feeder organisation and spent around six days along with his team.

A 10-member rescue team from Chennai reached the spot on the third day of the calamity for rescue and relief operations. They are planning to return only after completing the rescue operations, Sushama, the captain of the team said.

