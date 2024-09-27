Selfie points installed on Fort Kochi beach

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council, Cochin Heritage Conservation Society, and Plan@Earth have installed three selfie points on Fort Kochi South Beach and behind Dutch cemetery using footwear recovered from beach debris as part of an ongoing sea and beach cleanliness drive.

A programme is being organised between 4.30 p.m. and 8 p. m. on September 27 (Friday) as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations, said a press release here. District collector N.S.K. Umesh is expected to be present.