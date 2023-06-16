ADVERTISEMENT

Selfie point opened against drug abuse in Kozhikode

June 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Say No to Drugs’ selfie point at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta on Friday opened the ‘Say No to Drugs’ selfie point at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach. The creative project to encourage campaign against drug abuse was realised with the cooperation of the Rotary Club of Calicut East. District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena was the chief guest at the event that was organised under the Social Awareness to Youth (SAY) scheme of the City police. Sreekumar, president, Rotary Club of Calicut East, chaired the programme.

