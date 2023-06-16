HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Selfie point opened against drug abuse in Kozhikode

June 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘Say No to Drugs’ selfie point at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach

The ‘Say No to Drugs’ selfie point at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta on Friday opened the ‘Say No to Drugs’ selfie point at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach. The creative project to encourage campaign against drug abuse was realised with the cooperation of the Rotary Club of Calicut East. District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena was the chief guest at the event that was organised under the Social Awareness to Youth (SAY) scheme of the City police. Sreekumar, president, Rotary Club of Calicut East, chaired the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.