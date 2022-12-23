Self-trained farmer imparts basics of UAVs to agricultural scientists

December 23, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

With unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones emerging as a powerful tool in the agricultural sector, a progressive farmer in Wayanad has trained himself in the technology for use in his plantation as well as to train officials of various government agencies.

C.P. Chandrasekharan, an engineer turned farmer at Muttil in the district, has been using the technology on his farm and trained the officials for the past year after completing a six-month online course on ‘Drones for Agriculture’ from the Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands.

He procured a base model drone and started trials by calculating area, elevation, and gradient in his own plantation, and later started doing bigger projects.

“When we think about drones, what comes to mind is aerial spraying. Actually this is just a minimal application,” says Mr.Chandrasekharan.

Whereas with the help of various software and different types of sensors, mainly electrochemical, the potential of drones is innumerable—it can revolutionise the agriculture sector, the farmer says.

We could calculate different vegetative indices that helped in monitoring pest and disease incidence, nutrient deficiency, moisture and stress on various crops and take corrective measures selectively with the help of mapping software attached to drones, he said.

The major advantage of the technology is the access to real-time information on the field. Selective application of weedicides, fertilisers and micronutrients can be done in precision farming.

Drones can improve agricultural practices at a low cost. Moreover, several ecological and environmental impacts can be alleviated by selective irrigation and the application of fertilisers and pesticides.

“Until a few years ago, we had been relying on satellite images for agricultural needs, but now drones have made it more accessible,” Mr. Chandrashekharan said.

The advantage of drone imaging is more accurate and precise than satellite images, as the former can capture micro-level images. In cloudy weather conditions, the satellite images get obstructed but the weather conditions would not affect the drone imaging.

The flight of a drone can be automated and the number of observations to be taken and the type of camera and sensor to be used can be chosen in varying situations.

Machine learning algorithms can also be developed from drone images. There were higher-end drones, which used Near Infrared (NIR) and thermal cameras, had vast possibilities, he said.

Mr. Chandrasekharan had handled various sessions on “Drones and Artificial Intelligence in agriculture” for the officials of the Agricultural department and Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Wayanad, as well as the scientists of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ambalavayal, and the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute in Thiruvananthapuram.