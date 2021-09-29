Self-sufficiency in milk, egg production soon: Minister

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil at the State-level launch of the Model Animal Husbandry Panchayat scheme in Karakulam on Tuesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 September 2021 00:55 IST

Model Animal Husbandry Panchayat scheme launched

Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani has said that the government targeted achieving self-sufficiency in milk, poultry eggs and meat production in the State.

Conducting the State-level launch of the Model Animal Husbandry Panchayat scheme in Karakulam grama panchayat on Tuesday, Ms. Chinchurani said the State had also set its sights on self-sufficiency in dairy products, the sale of which had been registering record highs every year. Milma had been producing around 35 such products and some of them were included in the food kits distributed by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Advertising

Advertising

The State had been providing the highest price in the country for milk procured from dairy farmers, she added. The Minister said that various schemes for supplying cattle feed to farmers at subsidised rates were being considered. While this was due to the unavailability of raw materials in the State, the Animal Husbandry Department had been studying the feasibility of collaborating with the Agriculture Department to undertake corn and soybean cultivation to facilitate the production of cattle feed.

Gomithra software

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, who presided over the function, formally launched the Gomithra software for implementing the proposed cattle insurance in the State.