Self-restraint could prevent spread: Minister

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan addressing the evaluation meeting on COVID-9 situation in Kannur on Saturday.

KANNUR

15 March 2020 00:06 IST

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan has said that self-restraint could help prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the world.

He was speaking at a meeting of people’s representatives and officials on Saturday to review and coordinate the district’s COVID-19 preventive measures.

Instructions will be issued from March 18 to 22 to educate the public about precautionary measures to be taken in the context of COVID-19. Local body representatives, health workers and volunteers will conduct campaigns at the ward-level. The Minister directed local bodies to hold a special meeting on March 16 to plan the events. Local body members, political party representatives and health workers should attend the meetings, he said. The meeting also decided to include Mahe area in preventive and awareness activities. The District Collector will contact the Mahe administrator for the purpose.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting directed that those who come to the district from foreign countries or neighboring states that have reported coronavirus infection should contact local body representatives or health workers immediately. Surveillance and awareness will be strengthened at railway stations and bus stands in addition to the Kannur International Airport.

The meeting suggested that those in isolation at houses should use only one room and minimize interaction with others in the house. Those who are on supervision should not leave the house under any circumstances.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, Mayor Suma Balakrishnan, MPs K. Sudhakaran and K.K Ragesh, MLAs C. Krishnan, James Mathew, Sunny Joseph, T.V. Rajesh and A.N. Shamseer and K.M. Shaji, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh and District Collector T.V. Subhash were present.