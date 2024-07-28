GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Self-powered indoor air quality monitors from CSIR-NIIST installed at airport

Partnership between CSIR-NIIST and airport a prime example of translating high-end scientific research into practical applications, says expert

Updated - July 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, handing over an air quality monitor prototype to Rahul Bhatkoti, chief airport officer of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, in the presence of NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan  on Saturday.

Self-powered indoor air quality monitors developed by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Sciences (NIIST) have been installed at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to keep a close tab on air quality parameters at the airport.

N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, presented the monitors to Rahul Bhatkoti, chief airport officer of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport at a function held at the airport on Saturday.

The indigenous indoor solar cells were developed by scientists at NIIST.

MoU signed

The event also marked the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CSIR-NIIST and the airport, paving the way for further collaboration in the domain.

Dr. Kalaiselvi emphasised that sustainable solutions, such as those powered by NIIST’s indoor solar cells, not only reduce carbon footprints and operational costs, but also provide continuous, reliable data for timely interventions, thus promoting environmental stewardship and aligning with global sustainability goals. The partnership is also a prime example of translating high-end scientific research into practical applications, she said.

‘Responsibility and necessity’

Mr. Bhatkoti said the adoption of sustainable products in airports was both a responsibility and a necessity for the future. Installation of these self-powered indoor air quality monitors will significantly reduce carbon footprint at the airport and ensure passenger and staff health and safety, he said.

NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan explained the unique features of the monitors, which utilise custom-designed dye-sensitised solar modules and are available in various colours and designs. The modules recycle ambient light to power the devices.

The air quality monitor consists of various sensors that measure temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide , carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds ) and also measures air quality index. The measurements are all displayed on a single screen.

NIIST is also in the process of developing an app which will enable the readings to be displayed on smartphones and on public display screens in the airport.

Project leader Suraj Soman, senior scientist, CSIR-NIIST, and K. N. Narayanan Unni, senior principal scientist and head of CSIR-NIIST’s Centre for Sustainable Energy Technologies, said the institute was working to enhance the product’s functionality with additional sensors and IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity, marking the dawn of a new era in air quality management for aviation.


