Self-financing engineering colleges’ staff struggle for salaries

June 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Nearly two years after the enactment of a law that guarantees their salaries and service conditions, the employees of several self-financing engineering colleges in Kerala continue to face an uphill battle for their emoluments.

Prodded by court orders and numerous complaints, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has initiated a scrutiny of erring colleges that have failed to comply with such norms laid down by AICTE, University Grants Commission and itself.

An order recently issued by the university cites complaints received by the former faculties of Gurudeva Institute of Science and Technology, Kottayam; Royal College of Engineering and Technology, Thrissur; Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering and Technology, Peermade; IES College of Engineering, Thrissur; John Cox Memorial C.S.I. Institute of Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; and Musaliar College of Engineering and Technology, Pathanamthitta.

The colleges, which have been accused of denying salaries and arrears, have failed to comply with the directions that were earlier issued by the university. Some even faced setbacks at the Kerala High Court.

Inspections

While these cases are ‘typical’ ones, the university is still receiving such complaints. Taking a dim view of the unfolding scenario, the Syndicate decided to inspect colleges that have failed to comply with the directions.

Alluding to the “awfully bad” service conditions offered by affiliated colleges to teaching and non-teaching employees, the strongly-worded order states the university could not remain a mute spectator to the doings of the educational agencies. “The college managements often take a revengeful and retributive attitude to faculty members who demand agreed salary in full and on time. Salary arrears are payable to lots of faculty members,” it said.

KTU grievance redressal committee member K.P. Abdul Azeez, who is also the State joint secretary, Self Financing College Teachers and Staff Association, laments the failure of universities to implement the Kerala Self Financing College Teaching and Non-Teaching Employees (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021. While some of the 102 private self-financing engineering colleges in the State provide decent salaries, several others fail to meet even the norms mandated in the Minimum Wages Act.

Pointing out that the university could not pursue drastic steps, Registrar A. Praveen said it endorsed a gradual progressive process to address such issues. The institution will adopt positive measures to strengthen colleges and enhance their performances, he added.

An administrator of a private institution, who requested anonymity, attributed the situation to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.