Self-financing engineering colleges in Kerala can now admit students in lapsed seats

July 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Self-financing engineering colleges in Kerala, including those run by government agencies and universities, can now take in students in lapsed seats on their own without considering their scores in the entrance test for admissions to professional courses.

An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday. The government move comes against the backdrop of around 25,000 seats in engineering colleges getting lapsed every academic year. The order says that many seats were found to have been vacant even after the culmination of the allotment process conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations.

The Self-Financing College Teachers and Staff Association (SFCTSA), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, and organisations representing self-financing engineering colleges in the State have been raising this demand for some time. Right now, students who do not have good scores in the entrance cannot get admissions to engineering seats, except those in the Non-Resident Indian quota.

To be scrutinised

The order says the list of students being admitted by the colleges will be subjected to the scrutiny of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the guidelines given by the All India Council for Technical Education will have to be followed.

The students should have scored at least 45% marks in subjects such as Physics and Chemistry. According to sources, there are 49,903 engineering seats in various colleges this year and the rank list has 49,671 students.

Functionaries of the SFCTSA had earlier said that students from Kerala were found joining engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka because of the delay in the admissions process here.

Many of these students were dropping out from their studies because of the alleged harassment and poor quality of teaching there. The admissions in those States are based on Plus Two marks in Science subjects and not entrance test scores. Because of this rush of students to other States, thousands of seats are lying vacant in engineering colleges in the State. It has also led to 33 self-financing engineering colleges being closed down in the past seven years.

Number of colleges

Leaders of the Kerala Self-Financing Engineering College Managements Association (KSFECMA) said the number of self-financing engineering colleges had come down from 175 in 2015-16 to 142 now. Biju Ramesh, president, KSFECMA, said that even merit seats in many self-financing engineering colleges had been lying vacant for some time.

He claimed that even in well-known government engineering colleges, some of the seats were unoccupied. In the past years, though the government had been allowing spot admission in self-financing colleges, it was happening in the last minute. By then, classes might have already started in the colleges in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he added.