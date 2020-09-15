Self-financing colleges seek new generation courses

Have infrastructure for the courses: colleges

The self-financing colleges of the State have come out against the Department of Higher Education over its decision not to allot them new generation courses as they had requested.

A recent circular of the department directed the Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut, Kannur, and A.P.J.Abdul Kalam Technological Universities to call for applications from NAAC accredited government and aided colleges, as well as non-accredited colleges run by Scheduled Tribe Trusts, for new generation courses.

The decision comes in the wake of the report submitted by a committee set up to analyse the existing courses and suggest the way forward. Thus, a list of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in new subjects has been made, of which each college could choose two.

New courses

The Kerala Unaided College Principals’ Council had suggested several new generation courses to the government such as artificial intelligence, data science, internet of things, robotics & mechatronics, disaster management, green technology, genetics, speech & learning, nano science, criminology, sports medicine, audiology, population studies, forensic science, atmospheric science, meteorology, energy conservation, environmental studies, behavioural science, space science, food science, Yoga & meditation, media engineering, gender studies, remote sensing, cyber laws, and palliative medicine, which they claimed, would equip the students for the future. But the unaided colleges were ignored when the time came to bid for these courses.

“At least 75% of the arts and science colleges in the State are in the self-financing sector. They are ready to take up this challenge, but do not have the opportunity”, said Varughese Mathew, president of the Kerala Unaided College Principals’ Council. He said that many of the unaided colleges had adequate infrastructure and facilities to carry out the new generation courses.