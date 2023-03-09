Self-defence training programme for women and children

March 09, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police will organise a walk-in training programme in self-defence for women and children on March 11 and 12.

The ‘Jwala’ programme that is aimed at preventing violence against women and children will be led by women police officers who have received special training. District Police Chiefs will inaugurate the initiative in their respective jurisdictions at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The training will be conducted in four batches, commencing 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., on both days. Those interested in participating should register on shorturl.at/eBVZ4.

