Self-defence training for women staff in KSRTC

July 19, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will impart martial arts training to women employees in the operational wing.

In the first phase, a three-day Karate training for the women conductors and the lone woman driver in the public utility will be held at the Women Self Defence Training Centre in the Kerala Police Academy here on Thursday.

The self-defence programme for women staff is conceived in view of the recent attempt to attack women conductors on duty. In the opening session, 13 women conductors selected from Thiruvananthapuram north and south units, and lone woman driver V.P. Sheela will undergo the training session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women staff in the KSRTC-SWIFT, the legal entity formed to run long-distance and electric buses of the corporation, would also be given self-defence training. The unit chiefs were directed to make women available for the training session without upsetting the normal operations of the units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.