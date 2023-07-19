ADVERTISEMENT

Self-defence training for women staff in KSRTC

July 19, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The self-defence programme for women staff is conceived in view of the recent attempt to attack women conductors on duty

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will impart martial arts training to women employees in the operational wing.

In the first phase, a three-day Karate training for the women conductors and the lone woman driver in the public utility will be held at the Women Self Defence Training Centre in the Kerala Police Academy here on Thursday.

The self-defence programme for women staff is conceived in view of the recent attempt to attack women conductors on duty. In the opening session, 13 women conductors selected from Thiruvananthapuram north and south units, and lone woman driver V.P. Sheela will undergo the training session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The women staff in the KSRTC-SWIFT, the legal entity formed to run long-distance and electric buses of the corporation, would also be given self-defence training. The unit chiefs were directed to make women available for the training session without upsetting the normal operations of the units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US